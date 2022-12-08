Festival of Trees raises more than $1.97 million – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

Festival of Trees 2022. Image courtesy MultiCare.

TACOMA, Wash. — Festival of Trees, the largest annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, returned in person over the weekend for its two signature events, Tinsel on the Town and Festival Gala. The events raised over $1.97 million for critical programs and services at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

More than 850 people attended the weekend events at the Tacoma Armory, which featured entertainment from Keys on Main and vocalist Chris Anderson. The “Best is Yet to Come” theme was a nod to both the return to in-person programming, as well as the new Mary Bridge Children’s campus, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

“What an inspiring weekend filled with joy, hope and incredible generosity,” said Alicia Chapman, executive director of the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation. “Festival of Trees is such a special holiday tradition at Mary Bridge and I’m so grateful to everyone who attended, volunteered, donated and showed their support for children in our communities.”

Festival of Trees is organized by the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation in partnership with the Mary Bridge Brigade. The Brigade is the hospital’s largest donor and, since its founding in 1921, has raised more than $50 million for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital programs and services.

Presenting sponsors for this year’s Festival of Trees were E9 Brewing Company and Tom & Meg Names Family Foundation. For more information, visit the Festival of Trees event website or contact FestivalofTreesStaff@multicare.org.

About Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation

The Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation supports uncompensated care and clinical and community programs not covered by insurance for patients and families at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, Wash. Mary Bridge Children’s serves more than 300,000 children each year. More than half of the families served at Mary Bridge Children’s are low-income, and more than 60 percent of families are on Medicaid.

Generous donations to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation allow the hospital to expand access to care so all children can receive the care they need. The Mary Bridge Brigade is the largest and oldest donor and, throughout its more than 100-year history, has donated in excess of $50 million to Mary Bridge Children’s, including a $10 million commitment to the new children’s hospital.

Donor-supported programs and services made possible by the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation include mobile immunization clinics, child life services, Helping Hands and more. Learn more about opportunities to give or get involved by visiting supportmarybridge.org.

About Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital

Founded in 1955, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital is the state-designated Level II Pediatric Trauma Center for Western Washington, offering comprehensive care and resources for critically ill and injured children, and is the only pediatric hospital in Southwest Washington. Mary Bridge Children’s also provides primary, specialty and urgent care services at its outpatient centers and clinics across the South Sound, including Tacoma, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Olympia, Auburn, Covington, Maple Valley, Federal Way, Bonney Lake and Poulsbo.

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network is more than a place for children to heal. It’s a place for them to grow and thrive. A place for families to come for solutions and support. A place where medical expertise and passion for children and families work together in perfect balance. Mary Bridge Children’s serves children and families, regardless of ability to pay, thanks to generous contributions to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.

Mary Bridge Children’s is a part of MultiCare Health System, a community-focused, not-for-profit health system based in Tacoma, Wash. For more information about Mary Bridge Children’s, visit marybridge.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or our Kite Strings blog.