Traveling Treasures PNW new toy drive – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bob Kelly.

TACOMA – Traveling Treasures is gearing up to give back at their upcoming show Saturday, December 17 at the Yelm Moose Lodge. Coordinators Jennifer and Jessica have been collecting new toys for children this holiday season.

“Anything helps to bring a smile on a child’s face this season,” says Jennifer.

We are selecting three families in need to help with a few gifts each and then the rest at our event to the kids in the community.

We have dedicated over two years with our group of wonderful vendors. Please come shop small businesses while fulfilling your holiday shopping. Toys may be donated to the Moose Lodge directly, or to our Amazon wishlist located on our website, Travelingtreasures.net.

Traveling Treasurer started off in a small parking lot with six vendors and grew into a large family of friends who travel the Pacific Northwest hosting local events.

If you are interesting in being a vendor, email travelingtreasures22@gmail.com.