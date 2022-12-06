Steilacoom Historical Museum open Dec. 10-11 – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum announces that the Holiday Museum Store will be open one last weekend before the Museum closes for the winter. The store will be open Saturday, December 10 and Sunday December 11.

The store features wooden toys, games, scarves, books, gift items, seasonal decorations, Steilacoom calendars and Steilacoom landmark ornaments in an expanded store setting. Get in the holiday spirit, buy local and benefit the Museum with your purchases.

Hours are Saturday from 10-4 and Sunday from noon to 4.

The Museum is located at 1801 Rainier Street, at the corner of Main and Rainier Streets in Steilacoom.