Public notice of Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) accreditation visit – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College announcement.

Tacoma, Wash. — As part of the regular cycle for reaffirmation of accreditation, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) will conduct an accreditation visit to Bates Technical College (BTC) on April 19-21, 2022. BTC has been accredited by the NWCCU since 1998 and was last reaffirmed in 2013. The NWCCU team will meet with students, faculty, staff and board of trustee members to evaluate BTC’s compliance with NWCCU accreditation standards and policies.

The public is invited to submit comments regarding BTC’s qualifications for accreditation. To be considered, all comments must be submitted to NWCCU 10 days prior to the visit (April 9, 2022). Comments should be addressed to:

Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities

8060 165th Ave NE, Suite 200

Redmond, WA 98502

The online electronic submission is https://nwccu.org/member-institutions/upcoming-evaluations/.

This announcement is being sent per requirements of NWCCU Policy A-5, Public Notification and Third-Party Comments Regarding Year Seven Evaluations. For more information, go to the NWCCU website or contact the NWCCU.