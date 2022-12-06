 Meet Deputy Carly Cappetto – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Meet Deputy Carly Cappetto

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

You’ve probably seen her on our channel before, but today we’re officially introducing you to Deputy Carly Cappetto. She’s here to let you know that today’s law enforcement officers come in all different shapes, sizes, genders and backgrounds.

We are YOUR Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. But more than just that, we are real people from diverse backgrounds and experiences, with families, who live and work in Pierce County. Even though we are all different, we share the same goal of serving our community with compassion, respect, responsibility, courage and integrity.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *