Meet Deputy Carly Cappetto – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

You’ve probably seen her on our channel before, but today we’re officially introducing you to Deputy Carly Cappetto. She’s here to let you know that today’s law enforcement officers come in all different shapes, sizes, genders and backgrounds.

We are YOUR Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. But more than just that, we are real people from diverse backgrounds and experiences, with families, who live and work in Pierce County. Even though we are all different, we share the same goal of serving our community with compassion, respect, responsibility, courage and integrity.