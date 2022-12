City of Puyallup announcement.

Kids ages 3-10 and their families are invited to learn about wind, balance, and light in three Puyallup Library workshops. Join us in the meeting rooms on December 28, 29, and 30 at 3 pm. No registration is required! Bring your brain and get ready to learn and have fun!

The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371.