Volunteers, donations needed for the Point-In-Time Count – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Every day in Pierce County, thousands of people sleep in cars, shelters or on the streets. A lack of affordable housing and emergency shelter space leaves an estimated 70% of people experiencing homelessness sleeping without shelter each night. Do you ever wonder how they lost everything and became homeless? We answer this question and more every year with the Point-In-Time Count.

Pierce County Human Services is recruiting volunteers to conduct interviews with individuals and families experiencing homelessness during the Point-In-Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27. Volunteers must be over 18 years old, have access to a smart phone, and commit to attend a training.

Volunteers can apply online and sign up for two- or four-hour shifts. Eligible participants must attend one of the following in-person or virtual trainings:

In-person trainings (locations to be determined):

Jan. 9 – 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 10 – 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 – 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Jan. 18 – 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Jan. 19 – 9 – 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Virtual trainings:

Jan. 10 – 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Jan. 11 – 9 – 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 – 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 17 – 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 – 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 19 – 1:30 – 3 p.m.

If you are unable to volunteer, you can help by donating new items such as space blankets, hats, socks, gloves, hygiene kits and hand warmers to locations listed online at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/PIT. Donations provide a starting point for the conversation and are given out to anyone experiencing homelessness during the count. Donations can be dropped off through Monday, Jan. 23.

During the count, human service professionals and volunteers survey people experiencing homelessness. Communities use the survey data to better understand why people become homeless, plan thoughtful programs that respond to their needs, track trends over time, and identify where people sleep. The personal circumstances that may lead to homelessness are many and can impact people from every community.

“The PIT Count is a vital tool we use to help us understand why people experience homelessness. We are thankful for volunteers who are willing to learn more about homelessness in our community and help us with this important event,” said Heather Moss, Pierce County Human Services Director.

Everyone has a story. Everyone counts, no matter where they live. As a volunteer, you are part of the solution. Interested parties should register online.