Join us at the Holiday Parade of Lights – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Lakewood’s annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Lakewood Towne Center.

Festivities kickoff at 4 p.m. in front of Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW. There will be roaming entertainment, holiday singers, food trucks, and a chance to snap a selfie with Santa and the Grinch.

Get there early to line the parade route. The parade leaves from Park Lodge Elementary at approximately 4:30 p.m. and heads down Gravelly Lake Drive to Main Street in Lakewood Towne Center. The parade will end at the Christmas tree in front of City Hall. The countdown to light the tree starts at the conclusion of the parade.