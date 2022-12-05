CPSD Promising Future: Marcel Hurst – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Clover Park High School senior Marcel Hurst.

Marcel is excited for all the possibilities that await him after graduation, but he’s not quite ready to think of himself as an adult. “I love it here at Clover Park with my friends and the bonds I made with my teachers like Ms. Bowen, Mr. Ninnis and Ms. Juhasz,” he said. “My childhood just flew by so fast.”

Marcel may not be ready to leave high school, but he feels prepared for college thanks to his favorite class: Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID). “We’ve been working on college registrations, sign-ups and essays,” he said. “We also worked on filling out the FAFSA, note taking and planning.”

As Marcel readies himself for college, he continues to enjoy his remaining high school classes. “My best subject is math, but I’m also enjoying my AP Literature class this year,” he said. “I feel like writing, especially sports writing, could be a career path for me.”

After school is out for the day, Marcel hits the gym to prepare for an important basketball season where he hopes to secure an athletic scholarship. With his stellar performance in the classroom and determination on the court, he feels confident. “I really want to go to Western Washington University and major in sports journalism, and I’ve also reached out to PLU and UPS,” he said. “I have a lot of options, but I want to play on the court wherever I’m at.”