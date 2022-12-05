 APCC Receives $2500 Grant from ArtsFund for Youth Arts – The Suburban Times

APCC Receives $2500 Grant from ArtsFund for Youth Arts

The Asia Pacific Cultural Center is so honored to receive $2500 from ArtsFund’s Youth Arts Opportunity Fund 2022 Grant “in recognition of your organization’s commitment to increasing access to and participation in meaningful, robust, sustained arts experiences for historically underserved youth.” This grant is especially for the culture and arts work we do through our Promised Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Program and our after-school Arts and Culture programming at local elementary schools. We thank them for supporting our programs and our organization from the bottom of our hearts!

We are proud to partner with ArtsFund in their efforts to “to build a healthy, equitable, and creative Washington”. https://www.artsfund.org/﻿

