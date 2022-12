City of Lakewood announcement.

Do you own a business in Lakewood?

Whether big or small, all business owners are invited to a Public Safety Summit Friday, Dec. 9 at City Hall, 6000 Main St SW, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Speakers from Lakewood Police and the city’s prosecuting attorney team, the Washington Retail Association and Washington Organized Retail Crime Association will talk about how to work together to combat theft and offer resources for business.