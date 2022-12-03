Public input needed for transportation study focusing on connectivity in south Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

PUYALLUP – People who live, work, play and commute through south Pierce County have an opportunity to provide feedback on a study focused on improving connectivity on multiple state highways.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house focusing on opportunities for improving connectivity, safety and reducing delays for people who walk, bike, roll or drive on State Routes 7, 161, 162, 507, and major local roadways in the area.

Feedback will be accepted during the online open house starting today, Thursday, Dec. 1, to Friday, Dec. 16.

South Pierce Multimodal Connectivity Study online open house information

When: Thursday, Dec. 1, to Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Where: Engage.wsdot.wa.gov

Details: Participants can provide feedback to identify issues, concerns and priorities that will assist with the development of the study and its strategies.

Access for participation Free Wi-Fi access is available through the Pierce County Library System for people who wish to participate in the online open house but do not have broadband service:

Orting Library, 202 Washington Ave. S., Orting

Eatonville Library, 205 Center St. W., Eatonville

Graham Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham

South Hill Library, 15420 Meridian Ave. E., South Hill

Parkland/Spanaway Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Summit Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Tillicum Library, 14916 Washington Ave. SW, Lakewood

DuPont Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive, DuPont

Steilacoom Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd., Steilacoom

Additional Wi-Fi hotspots are available via the Washington State Department of Commerce website.