 Help Lakewood Rotary feed our Hungry Neighbors – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Help Lakewood Rotary feed our Hungry Neighbors

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary.

The need for food is outpacing contributions Lakewood Rotary is receiving and community support is needed to keep the eight Little Free Pantries in Lakewood and Steilacoom stocked. Click here to make a cash donation.

Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome at the following drop off locations:

  • Lakewood YMCA (9715 Lakewood Dr SW)
  • Crunch Fitness (6111 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW)
  • Moonrise Café (6020 Main St SW Suite L)
  • Lakeview Light and Power (11509 Bridgeport Way SW)

The members of Lakewood Rotary are thankful for all the food contributions received so far this year. Contributors are helping to feed children and adults who are hungry in our neighborhoods. The unseen hunger of families not earning quite enough, the elderly struggling to pay for medicine and food and families who cannot make it to the food banks during service hours. The Little Free Pantry – 24 hours 7 day per week – access fills the gaps in the food supply chain.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *