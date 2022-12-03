Help Lakewood Rotary feed Hungry Neighbors – The Suburban Times

Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement.

The need for food is outpacing contributions Lakewood Rotary is receiving and community support is needed to keep the eight Little Free Pantries in Lakewood and Steilacoom stocked. Click here to make a cash donation.

Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome at the following drop off locations:

Lakewood YMCA (9715 Lakewood Dr SW)

Crunch Fitness (6111 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW)

Moonrise Café (6020 Main St SW Suite L)

Lakeview Light and Power (11509 Bridgeport Way SW)

The members of Lakewood Rotary are thankful for all the food contributions received so far this year. Contributors are helping to feed children and adults who are hungry in our neighborhoods. The unseen hunger of families not earning quite enough, the elderly struggling to pay for medicine and food and families who cannot make it to the food banks during service hours. The Little Free Pantry – 24 hours 7 day per week – access fills the gaps in the food supply chain.