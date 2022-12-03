Dash away, dash away, dash away all: WSDOT’s 2022 Multimodal Mobility Dashboard takes off – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

OLYMPIA – One-upping the Jolly Old Elf himself, WSDOT recently released the 2022 Multimodal Mobility Dashboard, delivering annual performance data and five-year trends for numerous travel modes on many state-owned facilities. Improving on last year’s interactive version, this year’s dashboard compares the monthly travel changes that occurred in 2021 with those of the previous three years.

Along with regional highway travel information, the dashboard provides quick access to subjects ranging from public transportation to WSDOT’s Incident Response program while providing in-depth analysis of multimodal freight mobility, Amtrak Cascades, Washington State Ferries, walking and biking, and statewide airports.

Highlights from the 2022 Multimodal Mobility Dashboard include:

Drivers traveled 30.8 billion vehicle miles on state highways in 2021, a 2.8-percent increase from the 30.0 billion traveled in 2020.

Riders on public transportation took 102.2 million trips in 2021, which was 7.1 percent less than the 110 million trips taken in 2020.

Washington State Ferries carried 17.3 million passengers in 2021, a 23.5-percent increase over the 14.0 million passengers in 2020.

Passengers on Amtrak Cascades numbered about 193,000 in 2021, 23.7 percent more than the 156,000 passengers in 2020.

Total air cargo tonnage in 2021 was 2.1 million tons, which represents a 2.4-percent increase over the 2.05 million tons in 2020.

WSDOT’s Incident Response program provided $89.7 million in economic benefit in 2021, about 12.5 percent more than $79.7 million in 2020.

While transportation measures show some level of recovery compared to 2020, most have not returned to their pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

To learn more about WSDOT’s Multimodal Mobility Dashboard, visit WSDOT’s Congestion & multimodal mobility reports webpage.