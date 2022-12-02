Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections continue to spread in our community. You can help limit the spread of all of these by following safe public health practices.

If you haven’t already, get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands often.

Consider wearing a mask indoors around those most at risk.

Limit the time you spend in childcare centers or other potentially contagious settings.

Learn more in this Your Reliable Source blog.

On Dec. 1:

Our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 74.4 for Nov. 15-21.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 1.1 for Nov., 6-12.

We confirmed 0 COVID-19 deaths last week. State Department of Health recently changed their reporting. We’ll report COVID-19 deaths every other week.

As of Nov. 26, 70% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 30.9% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,837,100 doses to Pierce County residents, 640,600 completed their primary series, and 283,100 residents are up to date. More than 113,000 Pierce County residents have received a bivalent booster.

In the last 2 weeks:

We administered 14,500 doses.

We administered 1,100 first doses.

An average of 1,000 residents received a dose each day.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: