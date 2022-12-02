Orchard Street – Lakewood Drive Corridor Design Virtual Public Meeting December 15 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma is holding a virtual public meeting to share proposed concepts for corridor improvements along Orchard Street and Lakewood Drive. This is a major arterial that provides vital mobility to Tacoma, University Place, and Lakewood, between South 56th and South 74th streets. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15, from noon – 1 PM via Zoom webinar.

Staff from the City of Tacoma, the City of University Place, and the City of Lakewood are hosting this public meeting where residents can give comments on the proposed conceptual design for improvements along the corridor. This project is meant to enhance the experience along the corridor for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and transit riders. Possible improvements include pavement overlay, utility adjustments, curbs, new sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, bicycle improvements, lighting, signals, landscaping, and other roadway and pedestrian-related amenities.

To find out more and to register for the virtual public meeting, visit cityoftacoma.org/OrchardStreet. To send questions before the event or for more information, contact Project Manager Charla Kinlow at ckinlow@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 208-4223.