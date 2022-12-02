7@CityHall artist reception – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The work of seven local artists is currently on display at Lakewood City Hall.

To celebrate the artists and highlight their work the city is hosting an artist reception Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the reception to view the art and meet the artists.

The artists are from our local Latino community and the work on display highlights a connection to their heritage and culture. At the reception the artists will share the stories behind their work and talk with guests. Light refreshments will be served.

The artwork is on display now in the City Hall foyer and front hall, as well as in the Council office and will be shown through the end of this year.