 Upcoming family fun in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Upcoming family fun in Tacoma

· Leave a Comment ·

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Looking for some fun things to do with your family? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few ideas for you to consider:

  • Salmon Saturdays (Dec. 3, Dec. 10: 12-2pm at Swan Creek Park)
  • Zoolights (Through Jan. 2: 4:30-10:00 pm at Point Defiance Zoo)
  • Swan Creek Salmon Challenge (Dec. 1-11)
  • A Conservatory Holiday (Various Dates through Dec. 31 at W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory)
  • Christmas Regale (Dec. 3: 11 am-4 pm)
  • Holiday Drop & Shop (Dec. 2, 9, and 16: 6-9 pm at STAR Center)
  • Senior Holiday Ball (Dec. 16: 1-4:30 pm at STAR Center)
  • Holiday Blast at Norpoint (Dec. 10: 1-4 pm at Center at Norpoint)
  • Holiday Blast at Eastside (Dec. 17: 11 am-3 pm at Eastside Community Center)
  • Jingle Bell Run (Dec. 17: 10 am at Wright Park)
  • Winter Wonderland (Dec. 26-Jan. 1: 9:30 am-3 pm at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park)
  • Polar Bear Plunge (Jan. 1: 11:30 am at Point Defiance Marina)
  • Swim Lessons (Classes Jan. 9-Feb. 4, Registration Dec. 21-30 at People’s Pool, Norpoint Pool, Eastside Community Center Pool)

Click here to learn more about any of these activities.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *