Upcoming family fun in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Looking for some fun things to do with your family? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few ideas for you to consider:

Salmon Saturdays (Dec. 3, Dec. 10: 12-2pm at Swan Creek Park)

Zoolights (Through Jan. 2: 4:30-10:00 pm at Point Defiance Zoo)

Swan Creek Salmon Challenge (Dec. 1-11)

A Conservatory Holiday (Various Dates through Dec. 31 at W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory)

Christmas Regale (Dec. 3: 11 am-4 pm)

Holiday Drop & Shop (Dec. 2, 9, and 16: 6-9 pm at STAR Center)

Senior Holiday Ball (Dec. 16: 1-4:30 pm at STAR Center)

Holiday Blast at Norpoint (Dec. 10: 1-4 pm at Center at Norpoint)

Holiday Blast at Eastside (Dec. 17: 11 am-3 pm at Eastside Community Center)

Jingle Bell Run (Dec. 17: 10 am at Wright Park)

Winter Wonderland (Dec. 26-Jan. 1: 9:30 am-3 pm at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park)

Polar Bear Plunge (Jan. 1: 11:30 am at Point Defiance Marina)

Swim Lessons (Classes Jan. 9-Feb. 4, Registration Dec. 21-30 at People’s Pool, Norpoint Pool, Eastside Community Center Pool)

Click here to learn more about any of these activities.