Singing the Messiah; a Wonderful Way to Start the Season – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sylvia Allen.

Listening to Handel’s Messiah is a wonderful and moving experience. It tells the story of Christ’s birth and death beginning with the prophecies from the Old Testament, and ending with the joy of Easter, all set to some of the most beautiful music ever written. Many people look forward to attending a concert of the Messiah every holiday season.

The only thing more inspirational than listening to the Messiah is singing it. Sweetly singing “For Unto Us A Child Is Born” or singing “King of Kings and Lord of Lords” or “Hallelujah” at the top of your lungs, never fails to send a shiver up your spine. It is not uncommon to see singers wipe away a tear or spontaneously hug the total stranger singing next to them at the completion of the concert.

An opportunity for you to join the chorus and share in this joyous holiday tradition is hosted by Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98498 on December 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. You do not need to know the music or be a trained singer to participate. Music scores are available and there will be many strong voices to follow. An intermission featuring a buffet of holiday treats is also provided. Listeners are always welcome. The event is free to the public – Christ Lutheran’s Christmas gift to the community.

For more information contact Christ Lutheran Church at 253-588-0331.