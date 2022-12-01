Santa is Coming to Town – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

Don’t miss the Santa at the Station events in Lakewood and University Place.

December 8 from 5:30 – 7pm

Station 21 — 5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood

December 15 from 5:30 – 7pm

Station 31 — 3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place

This program is made possible by West Pierce CARES, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by the employees of West Pierce Fire & Rescue. The programs run by West Pierce CARES support those in the Lakewood, University Place and Steilacoom communities and is funded solely through grants and donations. No taxpayer dollars are utilized.

