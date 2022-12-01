Reminder: U.P. Christmas Tree Lighting, Friday, December 2 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.
The most popular event in our community is coming this Friday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. in Market Square! There are several ways you can help be a part of the joy:
- Help spread the word about the event by sharing the Christmas Tree Lighting Event to your own social media pages.
- Deck your business out in holiday lights! Our annual Light UP season is now in full swing. Make our community a fun and festive place to shop and to visit. Install white LED lights along the roofline of your building – help Light UP the City!
- Consider being at the event on Friday, December 2. Mingle with participants, hand out goodie bags including discounts to your business. Help make this a special Christmas Tree Lighting!
Market Square is located at 3609 Market Place West.
