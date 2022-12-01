Reminder: U.P. Christmas Tree Lighting, Friday, December 2 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The most popular event in our community is coming this Friday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. in Market Square! There are several ways you can help be a part of the joy:

Help spread the word about the event by sharing the Christmas Tree Lighting Event to your own social media pages.

Deck your business out in holiday lights! Our annual Light UP season is now in full swing. Make our community a fun and festive place to shop and to visit. Install white LED lights along the roofline of your building – help Light UP the City!

Consider being at the event on Friday, December 2. Mingle with participants, hand out goodie bags including discounts to your business. Help make this a special Christmas Tree Lighting!

Market Square is located at 3609 Market Place West.