Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Doug Harkness.

Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.

A tradition in Tacoma since 1963, The Singing Christmas Tree plans to “end on a high note” with this final year’s performances dubbed “The Grand Finale”. Dr. Kenton Lee, Director of the Singing Christmas Tree and Life Center’s Worship/Arts Pastor will direct his 42nd consecutive year. Lee says “many of the singers and dancers have parents and grandparents who participated in the Singing Christmas Tree over the years.”

Tickets range in price from $8-28 and can be purchased online or in-person Monday-Thursday from 1:00-4:00pm at the Church Offices located at 1717 South Union Avenue, or at singingtreetacoma.com.

Life Center expects tickets to sell out quickly, so grab yours today.