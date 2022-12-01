Get Ship Done. Independent Pack & Ship store cranks up Christmas Spirit for the 2022 peak season – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Mail Room.

The last independent pack and ship store in the greater Tacoma area is gearing up for what is known throughout the shipping industry as “Peak Season”. The Mail Room Gift & Ship Co. located at 6824 19th Street West in Tacoma is taking the stress out of the holiday hustle by offering patrons an outside the box experience when it comes to getting ship done.

“Holiday shipping can be intimidating for people who only send things once or twice a year,” said The Mail Room’s owner/operator Brandon Beauchesne. “Our goal is to provide a shipping experience unlike anywhere else. There’s a lot of moving pieces when it comes to how things get from point A to point B. We don’t expect everyone to know all the ins and outs and we’re always happy to educate and offer excellent service to our customers.”

Beauchesne is entering his sixth peak season as an owner/operator and still finding new ways to stand out amongst the competition during the busiest time of the year.

This year will be no exception. The shop is decked from wall to wall, including a full sized mailbox marked “Letters for Santa” and a fully decorated six foot Christmas tree suspended upside-down from the ceiling. Customers can also wrap up any last minute shopping since The Mail Room has a full range gift shop including items from local artists such as Anne de Mille Flood who will be part of a Pop-up event December 6th from 10am-4:30pm.

“We always have a blast with our community this time of year. Shipping is the final thing on the to-do list before folks get to enjoy time off and be with their loved ones. We’re happy to be their last stop before the real fun begins!”.