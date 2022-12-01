City of Destiny Awards Nominations Accepted Now Through January 30 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Nominations for the City of Tacoma’s City of Destiny Awards, which has been honoring local volunteers for the past 37 years, are open now and due by Monday, January 30, 2023.

“The City of Destiny Awards recognizes those individuals and organizations that give generously of themselves,” said City Events & Recognitions Committee (CERC) co-chair Alex Domine. “How we recognize and celebrate people is incredibly important to preserving our city’s resilience and world class quality of life.”

More than 300 individuals and groups have received recognition for their outstanding contributions to improving life in Tacoma. Continued program enhancements made by the CERC have allowed for more volunteers who give willingly of their time and talents to be eligible for a nomination.

Nominations for the City of Destiny Awards must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, to be considered by the selection panel. The nomination form can be found here. Questions or requests for hard copy nomination forms can be directed to kdralle@tacomavenues.org or call (253) 573-2523.

The City’s Events & Recognitions Committee produces the City of Destiny Awards event. The committee is comprised of volunteers who oversee the selection of awardees to receive honors presented at the annual ceremony.

For more information on the City of Destiny Awards and for a full list of recipients from past years, visit cityoftacoma.org/CityofDestiny.