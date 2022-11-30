PSE and PSE Foundation grant $1.15M to organizations to empower community resiliency – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

Puget Sound Energy Foundation and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) have announced 167 nonprofit grant recipients as part of a $1,150,000 community investment effort that supports outstanding local community organizations working to increase resiliency across Washington State.

The PSE Foundation launched its annual competitive grant program with a funding focus of empowering community resiliency this summer. Over 375 grant proposals were received from local nonprofit organizations within the 10 counties Puget Sound Energy serves. The requests addressed how organizations could help rebuild and strengthen efforts in food security, shelter or childcare programs, nonprofit staff training and other capacity building projects.

The program, originally slated for a $600,000 disbursement, was nearly doubled through additional resources at the Foundation and from Puget Sound Energy’s corporate community programs. This increase enabled 98 additional grants awarded to local nonprofits working in these focus areas including an additional 30 food banks that received direct contributions for food purchases in each of the counties PSE serves or has facilities.

“We have been inspired by the tremendous response to our efforts of Empowering Community Resiliency across our region. It’s particularly encouraging to expand our support to include training and development of nonprofit staff and volunteers,” said Andy Wappler, president and chairman of PSE Foundation. “This is another way we’re able to nurture these incredible community partners who continue to adapt and evolve working to solve for some of our most pressing community needs.”

A full list of grant recipients can be viewed here.

The PSE Foundation is committed to helping communities where Puget Sound Energy serves its customers and has facilities including Whatcom, Island, Skagit, Snohomish, Kitsap, Kittitas, King, Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Columbia, Garfield, Cowlitz and Klickitat Counties. This year, the PSE Foundation once again increased its traditional disbursement to continue the journey towards funding efforts that will Empower Community Resiliency as society emerges and heals from the outcomes of the pandemic. To learn more visit: www.psefoundation.org.