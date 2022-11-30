JoAnn Lakin presents her children’s book at Red Ribbon Bazaar – The Suburban Times

Submitted by JoAnn Lakin Jackson.

JoAnn Lakin Jackson will be at the Red Ribbon Bazaar on December 3rd at the Steilacoom High School to present and sign her children’s book Adventures of a Wolfhound and the Leprechauns.

Mrs. Lakin, now Mrs. Jackson, taught at Cherrydale Primary School in Steilacoom for over twenty-seven years, bringing one of her Irish Wolfhounds to school occasionally.

Her last Wolfhound, Tynan, often came to Cherrydale so children could read to him, as well as being involved in a few other activities.

Tynan was a certified Therapy Dog and made frequent visits to our local Veteran’s Hospital.

Tynan also came to the Lakewood Library for one-on-one reading sessions with children until his untimely death due to osteosarcoma.

On several occasions, Mrs. Lakin was asked to present an assembly on St. Patrick’s Day, during which, she would bring a Wolfhound. During the last time, she brought Tynan with her and told this story. Mrs. Lakin wrote this story ‘Adventures of a Wolfhound and the Leprechauns’ specifically for the children at Cherrydale.

If you are looking for Mrs. Lakin (Jackson) at the Red Ribbon Bazaar, she will be at Table 1. with this new, fun, children’s book..