Global Experts Assist Tacoma/Pierce County with Guidance on Building Startup Ecosystem – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tim Strege.

The William Factory Small Business Incubator (est. 1986) has engaged global practitioners in building local entrepreneurial ecosystems – Winifred Soribe, PhD candidate and researcher in entrepreneurial finance & Christina Theodoraki, PhD Professor in Management Sciences, Entrepreneurship & Strategy – to assist the Tacoma/Pierce County community with an initiative for an inclusive and vibrant environment for emerging enterprises.

The initial phase of this three-year project includes interviews with representatives of business support organizations and local entrepreneurs to provide an assessment of services provided to early-stage enterprises – from the idea phase to startup to expansion of relatively new businesses. The second phase will identify gaps in resources for entrepreneurs and discuss among stakeholders methods of better coordination among service providers, including strengthening entrepreneurial relationships with area academic institutions. A progress report to the community is expected Spring/Summer, 2023 which will detail how people can be active in this initiative to transform Tacoma/Pierce County into a globally recognized startup hub.

In a joint statement by Soribe and Theodoraki, they announced: “We envision ourselves as facilitators to engage the Tacoma/Pierce County community throughout this project to provide insight into how to build a robust, globally recognized entrepreneurial and sustainable ecosystem noted for its collaboration, coordination, inclusion, and application of best practices. This emerging post-pandemic era will be anchored by local initiatives within an interconnected world, distinguished by the imagination of civic leadership to join in targeted policies and practices that highlight the value of placemaking, and valued for the participation of its people to make a better future for themselves and generations after.”

For more information on the Building Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Project:

https://www.thebeeprojecttacoma.com/about