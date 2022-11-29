Sound Transit wants your opinion – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Thank you to everyone who has visited the online open house. If you haven’t given us your input yet, please visit us online by Dec. 5.

Sound Transit is planning a better-connected network so more people can walk, roll, bike and ride transit to South Tacoma Station and neighborhood destinations like SERA Campus. This includes filling in missing sidewalks and curb ramps, adding bike lanes or paths, updating bus stops and more.

We want to hear from you! Learn more and give us your input: