Pursuit Collision in University Place – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

At 11:17 am, on Tuesday November 29th, South Sound 911 Dispatchers advised University Place Deputies about an armed robbery that occurred at the Walmart on Bridgeport Way in Lakewood.

The suspect vehicle was headed into the city of University Place and deputies located it on Bridgeport Way and 27th St W. Deputies had probable cause on the suspects for an armed robbery and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspects did not stop and fled south on Bridgeport Way.

The suspects ran a red light at 35th St W and 67th Ave W and were t-boned by a truck traveling south on 67th.

Deputies immediately called for paramedics to come to the scene and firefighters had to cut both suspects out of their vehicle. The 66-year-old driver of the pickup truck was walking around after the collision but was transported to the hospital for a medical condition.

Both the driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Our traffic deputies are on scene to document the collision and will have the roadway shutdown except for southbound traffic. The vehicles collided with the power box knocking out the traffic signal as well. Pierce County and University Place Maintenance and Operations are on scene to work on repairing the traffic lights.

Lakewood Police will be handling the robbery investigation.