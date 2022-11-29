Maintenance work brings daytime ramp closures in Tacoma through Dec. 1 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use Interstate 5 ramps in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close lanes and ramps to maintain drainage and storm water systems, and repair signs.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close. Drivers will detour using I-705 and SR 509 and return to southbound I-705 to southbound SR 7.

Thursday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Drivers will detour using northbound I-705 to SR 509 and return to southbound I-705 to southbound I-5.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid distractions and pay attention to work zones.

