 Local businesses supported by Comcast RISE Investment Fund – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local businesses supported by Comcast RISE Investment Fund

· Leave a Comment ·

Comcast announcement.

Twenty small business owners in Pierce County will receive $10,000 grants from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. The recipient businesses include:

Aspire Food Safety SolutionsTacoma
Caitlyn Lunsford PhotographyTacoma
Charme Nails and Skin StudioTacoma
Evolv Device RepairTacoma
Financial Vision BookkeepingTacoma
Head CaseTacoma
Hello Beautiful by KimberlyTacoma
Financial Vision BookkeepingTacoma
hybrED FitnessTacoma
Janku LandTacoma
Kings KitchenTacoma
Love By The Slice Baking and Catering CoTacoma
Nomad Tax Service and Bookkeeping IncTacoma
253 Therapy and ConsultTacoma
Reeds Sweet WineTacoma
Three Generations Moving and HaulingTacoma
CrossFit 253Lakewood
JP insuranceLakewood
Lice Clinics of AmericaLakewood
SPFY TEESLakewood

These entrepreneurs are among 100 small business owners in King and Pierce Counties that are receiving a total of $1 million in cash grants this year from Comcast RISE.

Why is this important? Small businesses play a critical role in in Pierce County’s economy. They provide jobs and serve our community. Small business owners need our continued support to meet new economic challenges. Small businesses, which make up  99.5% of all companies in Washington state, were particularly hard hit by the pandemic. A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research cited that Black-owned small businesses were hardest hit, suffering the steepest decline (41 percent), followed by Hispanic and Asian-American-owned small businesses.

Comcast has met its goal of supporting 13,000 small businesses nationwide by the program’s close at the end of 2022. To continue highlighting recipients, Comcast RISE has partnered with tech education and training nonprofit Hopeworks to develop and release an interactive map to encourage consumers to patronize small Comcast RISE businesses in their communities.

The latest round of Comcast RISE recipients, which includes over 2,800 small businesses owned by people of color, will receive a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv or computer equipment, Internet, voice, and cybersecurity from Comcast Business. In addition, as part of round four of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, 500 additional small businesses in Chicago, Miami, Oakland, Seattle (King and Pierce Counties), and Washington, D.C. will each receive $10,000 grants, bringing the total Comcast RISE Investment Fund recipients to 2,100 and the total dollar amount distributed to $21 million. For more information and for a full list of recipients, visit www.ComcastRISE.com

Comcast RISE is one of several programs that Comcast has overseen as part of Project UP that is aimed at closing the digital divide and achieving digital equity. Stay tuned for more information as Comcast develops its next initiative to positively impact the small businesses it serves within its footprint. And for more information on Comcast’s continuing programs and partnerships to advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of entrepreneurs, visit Project UP

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *