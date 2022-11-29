Local businesses supported by Comcast RISE Investment Fund – The Suburban Times

Comcast announcement.

Twenty small business owners in Pierce County will receive $10,000 grants from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. The recipient businesses include:

These entrepreneurs are among 100 small business owners in King and Pierce Counties that are receiving a total of $1 million in cash grants this year from Comcast RISE.

Why is this important? Small businesses play a critical role in in Pierce County’s economy. They provide jobs and serve our community. Small business owners need our continued support to meet new economic challenges. Small businesses, which make up 99.5% of all companies in Washington state, were particularly hard hit by the pandemic. A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research cited that Black-owned small businesses were hardest hit, suffering the steepest decline (41 percent), followed by Hispanic and Asian-American-owned small businesses.

Comcast has met its goal of supporting 13,000 small businesses nationwide by the program’s close at the end of 2022. To continue highlighting recipients, Comcast RISE has partnered with tech education and training nonprofit Hopeworks to develop and release an interactive map to encourage consumers to patronize small Comcast RISE businesses in their communities.

The latest round of Comcast RISE recipients, which includes over 2,800 small businesses owned by people of color, will receive a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv or computer equipment, Internet, voice, and cybersecurity from Comcast Business. In addition, as part of round four of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, 500 additional small businesses in Chicago, Miami, Oakland, Seattle (King and Pierce Counties), and Washington, D.C. will each receive $10,000 grants, bringing the total Comcast RISE Investment Fund recipients to 2,100 and the total dollar amount distributed to $21 million. For more information and for a full list of recipients, visit www.ComcastRISE.com.

Comcast RISE is one of several programs that Comcast has overseen as part of Project UP that is aimed at closing the digital divide and achieving digital equity. Stay tuned for more information as Comcast develops its next initiative to positively impact the small businesses it serves within its footprint. And for more information on Comcast’s continuing programs and partnerships to advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of entrepreneurs, visit Project UP.