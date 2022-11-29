Lakewood United General Meeting Dec. 1 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Lakewood United will hold a General Meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bur’s Restaurant. Doors open at 7am and the meeting will begin promptly at 7:30 am.

Please join us at our December 1st General Meeting to hear the work our Transition Team has done over the last 12 months to give Lakewood United a fresh new makeover for 2023 and beyond. Bringing meaningful information to Lakewood citizens and to those in neighboring cities will remain our focus. We will offer a variety of ways citizens can receive information, give input and collaborate to help make our communities the best places to live. The integrity of Lakewood United for over 50+ has been our guiding light. We are excited about what the future holds.

Current members of Lakewood United will vote on new officers at this meeting; a requirement of our non-profit 501c6 status. All are welcome to attend. Come meet our new board members and visit with old friends.

The Lakewood United 2022 Board thanks each one who has supported us thru this past year.

Our meeting will be available on Zoom. If you wish to join by Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to receive your pass code.

Bur’s Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499. (253) 588-4844