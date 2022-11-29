Changes to COVID-19 reporting – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Washington State Department of Health changed its COVID-19 data reporting to once a week. We moved our data report to Thursdays to align with that reporting.

We’ve also streamlined our case data, and we will now include some vaccination numbers to our reports every 2 weeks.

You can still find all our COVID-19 data on our dashboard at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

We’ll continue to monitor all our local numbers and update data we share to make sure it’s useful to you and your family.