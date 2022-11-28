 PCSD congratulates DPA Drye on Standing Ovation award – The Suburban Times

PCSD congratulates DPA Drye on Standing Ovation award

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Please join us in congratulating Pierce County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Josh Drye on his 2022 Standing Ovation award. DPA Drye is the attorney who provides legal advice for our Animal Control officers and works with them to build strong cases. He plays a critical role in helping us protect animals in Pierce County.

Standing Ovation awards recognize Pierce County employees who demonstrate the values or performance attributes that are essential to the success of Pierce County government and strengthen our connection to our community, such as Diversity, Integrity, Partnership, Teamwork, Respect, Innovation, Accountability and Public Service.

