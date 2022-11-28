Maintenance work brings daytime ramp closures in Tacoma Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use Interstate 5 ramps in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close lanes and ramps to maintain drainage and storm water systems, and repair signs.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound I-5 collector-distributor lane from exit 132 and South 38th Street to the City Center exits for State Route 7 and I-705 will close. Drivers will detour on westbound SR 16 to Union Avenue and return on eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 and the City Center exits.

The right lane of the northbound I-5 exit 133 to City Center will close. The left lane will remain open.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close. Drivers will detour using I-705 and SR 509 and return to southbound I-705 to southbound SR 7.

Thursday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Drivers will detour using northbound I-705 to SR 509 and return to southbound I-705 to southbound I-5.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid distractions and pay attention to work zones.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find highway conditions on the WSDOT app, the statewide travel map and the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.