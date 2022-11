Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388.

The Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 presents “Caring for Kids” Holiday Show featuring DANNY VERNON … “An Elvis Inspirational Christmas”.

Thursday, December 15, doors open 6pm, SHOW 7pm – 8:30pm.

TICKETS $30 per person, includes on appetizer per table & one cocktail or beer per person.

CONTACT: Lakewood Elks office for tickets, Phone (253) 588-2388. Location: 6313 75th Street W, Lakewood, WA 98499