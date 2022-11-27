The Wowzinstitute’s Open Studio Art Show – The Suburban Times

Doctor Johnny Wow with friends.

The Wowzinstitute’s Open Studio Art Show is coming in early December.

The Wowzinstitute’s Open Studio Art Show features Dr. Johnny Wow! The Wowzinstitute was founded and is funded by Dr. Johnny Wow B.A., MFA, PhD. Our goal is to put the FUN back into DysFUNctional. You are invited! Bring a friend if you have one!

Approximately 1,000 drawings and several dozen paintings are available for viewing. An exchange of money and art might be arranged.

The studio show will be open from 12 to 5pm – December 5th to Dec.10.

Please bring you own favorite snacks.

Refreshments: Tea, coffee, red wine (carton), and hard likker.

Toddlers and pets are not welcome.

Please message the artist regarding estimated time of arrival. This will enable the host to restrain his dogs.

“I am the proud owner of numerous works by Dr. Wow, who is also known as the “Face Thief.” Dr. Wow often sketches in coffee shops and bars. Later he reviews his drawings and often decides to complete a work of art based on the initial sketch or drawing pencil narrative. His final works often tell a story for a viewer’s eyes and mind to follow and enjoy.” Don Doman

The Good Doctor (253) 549-5520.

Address: 991 Island Blvd. Fox Island WA

Use a computer map! Write to Johnny Wow