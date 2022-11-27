Lakewood Police Department Fallen Officer Food Drive runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The 13th annual Fallen Officer Food Drive hosted by the Lakewood Police Department runs Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2022. Again this year the drive includes a blood drive, held on Nov. 29 and 30 at the police station.

This year’s goal is to collect 15,000 pounds of food and raise $15,000 in monetary donations. All donations go to Emergency Food Network, which supports foodbanks across Pierce County.

People can donate nonperishable food items throughout the week by dropping them in bins stationed at five locations:

Lakewood Police Department, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW

Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW

Classy Chassis, 7701 Custer Road SW

Classic Coffee, 4828 Bridgeport Way West

Blue Steele Coffee, 11401 Steele Street S

Those who want to donate in person can visit the Lakewood Police Department, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW, on Tuesday, Nov. 29 between 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Look for volunteers waving signs in front of the station to help guide cars to the drop off area.

Want to give more? The two-day blood drive is Tuesday, Nov. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Wednesday Nov. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Participants must register in advance using this online sign up.

“The Lakewood Police Department thanks everyone who generously gives to support this cause each year, we couldn’t do this without you,” said Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. “I hope to see people out there on Tuesday.”