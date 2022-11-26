Meet Corrections Deputy Craig Scott – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Corrections Deputy Scott comes from a law enforcement family and loves living in the Pacific Northwest. Take a look at how he serves his community through his work in the Pierce County Jail.

We are YOUR Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. But more than just that, we are real people from diverse backgrounds and experiences, with families, who live and work in Pierce County. Even though we are all different, we share the same goal of serving our community with compassion, respect, responsibility, courage and integrity.