Washington Boulevard construction update: Nov. 23, 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Despite the heavy rains this week, the city’s contractor was able to get the top lift of asphalt along Edgewood Avenue and the western portion of Washington Boulevard done. They were also able to place the base lift of asphalt along Washington Boulevard between Edgewood and Vernon avenues. Next week crews will be out doing driveway paving, landscape restoration, permanent signing, and street light installation. That work is expected to occur Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 28-30). Once done, this will complete the third stage of the five-stage project. Currently the contractor is ahead of schedule.

One Road Opens, Next Section Closes

With this work finishing on Wednesday, the contractor plans to open North Gate Road, Edgewood Avenue, and Washington Boulevard west of Edgewood Avenue to all traffic Thursday, Dec. 1. This same day, the next section of the project will close so work can begin.

The closure affects Vernon Avenue from just north of Kenwood Drive to just north of Washington Boulevard, along with Washington Boulevard just east of Vernon Avenue to just west of Lake City Boulevard. (See map). The road will remain closed while the contractor works on this section. Construction is expected to continue through the winter, as the work being done is not entirely weather-dependent.