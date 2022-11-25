Save the Date for Giving Tuesday and Double Your Impact – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

This week, you will give thanks, celebrate with loved ones, and maybe even save big on holiday gifts. But the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County hopes you’ll take all that love (and some of those savings) and give back to help innocent animals who need you.

Your gift before November 29 at midnight will be doubled to save the lives of animals like Grem, who was found in Tacoma, limping and underweight.

Grem was sick with giardia and in constant pain from an old injury to his left hind leg. With extensive medical care from the shelter’s veterinary team, Grem slowly gained enough weight and strength to have a necessary amputation of his injured leg.

Without the Veterinary Treatment Fund, Grem’s surgery would not have been possible. Thousands of animals like him will rely on the shelter for specialized treatment and procedures in the next year.

Every gift made by November 29 for Giving Tuesday will be doubled to help twice as many animals thanks to a $20,000 matching gift from the Leese Foundation. Your support of this special campaign will give every injured, ill, and neglected animal the specialized attention they deserve: https://www.thehumanesociety.org/giving-tuesday/