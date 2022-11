City of Puyallup announcement.

Puyallup’s Giving Tree is up and has lots of name tags of kids in need that live right here in Puyallup! Stop by the Recreation Center (808 Valley Avenue NW, Puyallup, WA 98371), select a tag, buy a new unwrapped gift, and return it with the tag to the Rec Center by Monday, December 5. No gift is too small