Get your education with Honors, Awards & Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

Free Searching – Anyone can search for scholarships on the site without any cost.

searching, we make finding scholarships much easier.

Worldwide Scholarships – Our goal is to give the best scholarships to students anywhere in the world.

We are ready to offer international scholarships for students desiring to study abroad.

All-learner Support – Our site doesn’t serve a specific object; we target all learners and people who want to improve knowledge with scholarships. Whether you are a young student or an elder, we gladly empower.

We do things differently – The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to fund school and post high school activities. We identify funds, alerting people of existing options, build contacts, answer questions, complete forms and nominations for prizes and awards, offering a reminder to some and a look ahead for others.

We are deeply indebted to the individuals and organizations which have helped us to reach an audience which has become worldwide. As an OPEN PLATFORM, we invite and encourage others to share their support, offers or information. We do not require registration and do not collect personally identifiable information.

Here’s what you need to know – We have been in this arena for several decades and have helped many people along the way, making a friend or directing committees, smart individuals and schools.

We work with participants from Preschool age and to Adulthood, our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience.

Available Electronically: We operate virtually and in print – www.educatingouryouth.org. The Suburban Times – https://thesubtimes.com – may also publish – Search: Perry L. Newell and/or Funding College Project. Some of the annual awards are found here. Please share this information with others.

GRANTS AND SCHOLARSHIPS

The annual application period is October 5-December 5, 2022.

Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholarships – A program that recognizes student innovation and youth-led solutions to fight hunger in the U.S.

These young people are creating awareness and mobilizing peers in their communities to be catalysts for change. The scholarship awardees comprise a wide variety of students, ages 5 to 25, who are recognized at the national level and hail from across the country. A program that recognizes students who are driving awareness and mobilizing youth to be catalysts for innovative models that provide solutions to eliminate hunger in the U.S.

National Scholarship winners receive a $7,500 scholarship and a $5,000 grant for their hunger-related charity. They also receive an all-expenses-paid-trip to be recognized at the Foundation’s annual fundraising event, the Sodexo Charity Classic Presented by PepsiCo held June 27-29, 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Link: http://us.stop-hunger.org/home/grants.html

A COUPLE OF CHALLENGES FOR YOU

“We invite students aged 4 to 18 around the world to use kindness, creativity, and collaboration to help solve real-life problems.”

PARADIGM CHALLENGE – DEADLINE: MAY 01, 2023 – Available to: Students up to the age of 18 – Award Amount: Up to $100,000 – The Paradigm Challenge is open to students up to the age of 18. You may work in a team or alone in creating an original and creative way to help solve real-life problems in homes, schools, communities, and/or around the world. Entries may come in the form of posters, videos, inventions, messages, community events, websites, mobile apps, or anything else that will help save lives. Additionally, you must submit a brief statement of your idea (140 characters or less) to qualify for this award. Link Details: www.projectparadigm.org

The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is an annual, global science video competition for school students.

BREAKTHROUGH JUNIOR CHALLENGE – Sponsor: Breakthrough Prize Foundation – Amount: Up to $250,000 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Competition is open to students between the ages of 13 and 18 years of age. Applicant must explain a big scientific idea in fundamental physics, life sciences or mathematics with a short video (three minutes maximum). Details Link: https://breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org/

Scholarship applicants must submit a complete application via email by no later than December 31, 2022.

Sleep Family Scholarship For Those With Disabilities – Earning a college degree is more expensive than ever, especially for those with disabilities, who not only have to pay for typical college-related expenses like tuition and books, but other medical-related costs as well. That is why we here at Sleep Family do our best to level the playing field for those with disabilities by providing a $1,500 annual scholarship to one disabled student in need.

Our hope is that by removing certain financial obstacles, students with disabilities can focus more on school and the college experience rather than thinking about how they will cover costs to make ends meet. Deadline: December 31, 2022 – Link: https://sleepfamily.org/scholarship/

Scholarship applications are open now. The deadline for entries is midnight eastern time, December 19, 2022. We offer 11 $2,000 scholarships.

NPPF Scholarship – Sponsor: National Press Photographers Foundation – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: December 19, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are currently enrolled in an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S. or Canada or have been accepted at a four-year institution. Applicant must provide evidence for an aptitude for photojournalism as well as academic ability and financial need. Link: https://nppf.org/scholarship-competition/

OPEN DATE: 10/12/2022 9:00 PM EST – CLOSE DATE: 1/31/2023 11:59 PM EST

The UNCF/Best Buy Scholars Program is a multi-year partnership that seeks to achieve the following:

Reduce financial barriers to a college degree for low-income students with high academic and leadership promise who have significant financial need.

Create a pipeline of college-educated minority professionals poised to assume fulfilling careers in the consumer electronics retail industry.

UNCF/Best Buy Scholars Program for Undergraduates – Sponsor: UNCF | Best Buy – Amount: Up to $20,000 – Closing Date: January 31, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to current undergraduate students who are U.S. citizens of any race or ethnicity, with reference given to BIOPOC or underrepresented minorities. Scholarship is open to all majors with the exception of majors focusing on career paths to become doctors, nurses, vets or teachers.

Link: https://scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/f2d44497-0356-4a50-918e-190579f830be#

The application to the 2022 Worthy Women’s Scholarship is now open to women aged 30 or older, who have decided to enroll in school to pursue their passions. Qualified applicants are eligible to win one of three scholarships: $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000.

Worthy Women’s Professional Studies Scholarship – Sponsor: Worthy – Amount Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: December 5th, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to continuing education professional studies students who identify as a female and are over the age of 30. Link: https://www.worthy.com/about/scholarship/form

Scholarship Deadline: December 22, 2022 @ 3:00PM CST

AbbVie Immunology Scholarship – Sponsor: AbbVie Inc. – Amount: Up to $15,000 – Closing Date: December 22, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students living with Rheumatoid Arthritis, JIA, PsA, or AS, who are seeking an associate, undergraduate, or graduate degree from an accredited U.S. university or college, or an educational diploma from a trade school. Link: https://www.abbvieimmunologyscholarship.com/

Spring 2023 application is open through December 8, 2022.

Novus Biologicals Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Novus Biologicals – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: December 8, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students worldwide enrolled or accepted for enrollment in undergraduate or graduate studies with a declared major in a science related field. Applicant must submit a personal statement and a statement on what they believe the biggest hurdle for people working in their specific field of interest and why. Link: https://www.novusbio.com/scholarship-program.html

Spring 2023 application is open through December 8, 2022 – Our Fall 2023 application will be open January 2023 through July 19, 2023.

R&D Systems Scholarship – Sponsor: R&D Systems – Amount: $1,500 – Description: Scholarship is open to students worldwide enrolled or accepted for enrollment in undergraduate or graduate studies with a declared major in a science related field. Applicant must submit a personal statement and a written statement on the biggest struggle for science right now. Link: https://www.rndsystems.com/grants-scholarships/scholarship-application

BigFuture Scholarships

To help make college more affordable for students from all backgrounds and skill levels, we’ve created a scholarship program for high school juniors and seniors.

The BigFuture Scholarships program guides students through the college planning process and gives them multiple chances to earn money for college along the way.

All they need to get started is to create a free College Board online account and join the scholarship program. Link: https://parents.collegeboard.org/college-board-topics/opportunity-scholarships

SCHOLARSHIPS, PROGRAMS, INTERNSHIPS AND FELLOWSHIPS – New Scholarship Application System is Here!

On October 17, 2022, UNCF will begin transitioning from its current scholarship application system to a better, stronger, easier system. Here’s what you need to know.

UNCF has helped more than 500,000 students earn their college degrees since its founding.

UNCF is the nation’s largest private scholarship provider to minority group members. Each year, we award more than $100 million in scholarships to students attending more than 1,100 schools across the country, including our prestigious network of 37 HBCUs.

We also manage a variety of scholarship programs: Link: https://uncf.org/scholarships

Applications are currently closed. Check back in early 2023.

Generation Google Scholarship – Sponsor: Google – Amount: $10,000 – Description: Scholarship is open to aspiring students pursuing computer science degrees during the 2022-2023 academic year, CHECK OFFER. Program is open to students who meet all the minimum qualification, but students who identify with groups that are historically excluded from the technology industry (Women, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, American Indian, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) are encouraged to apply.

Link: https://buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com/scholarships/generation-google-scholarship#!

Applications Close: December 10,2022

NGLCC – Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholarship – Sponsor: Denny’s | National LGBT Chamber of Commerce – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 10, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to college students residing in the US who identify as a member of the LGBT community. LGBT students of color, those who identify as transgender or non-binary, LGBT students with disabilities and those with geographic diversity are strongly encourage to apply. Link: https://www.dennyshungryforeducation.com/scholarships-nglcc

Applications Close: December 10, 2022.

Partners for Youth with Disabilities – Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholarship – Sponsor: Denny’s | Partners for Youth with Disabilities – Amount: $4,500 in scholarships will be awarded – Closing Date: December 10, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school students (freshmen through seniors) and current college students who have participated in a any PYD program.

Link: https://www.dennyshungryforeducation.com/scholarships-pyd-hs

DENNY’S HUNGRY FOR EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP

Applications Now Open! Click below to see upcoming available scholarships.

Link: https://www.dennyshungryforeducation.com/

Not To Speak Is To Speak! Not To Act Is To Act!

Deadline: December 9, 2022. Award(s) will be decided by December 19, 2022.

Working Parent College Scholarship Award – Sponsor: Job-Applications.com – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 9, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to full or part-time students enrolled in an accredited U.S. post-secondary educational institution with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must be a residential parent of at least one minor child, work an average of at least 12 hours for each of the previous four weeks, and is a legal resident of the United States. Link: https://www.job-applications.com/scholarships/

Special Reports: We have been encouraged by a few young fellows (elementary students) to broaden our coverage and have begun to add several SPECIAL REPORTS as often as possible which will include age, grade, interest, fellowships and majors.

Applications will re-open in early 2023.

Google Lime Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Lime Connect – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Description: Applicant must be a current undergraduate or graduate student with a documented disability. Applicant must also be pursuing a degree in computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical field.

Link: https://buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com/scholarships/google-lime-scholarship#!

The 2023 application form applies to all Scholarships offered by AREMA. By completion of this form, the Scholarship Review Committee will determine which Scholarship(s) the candidate qualifies for. The deadline for applications is December 6, 2022.

AREMA Educational Foundation Scholarships – Sponsor: Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: December 6, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students in a graduate or undergraduate program leading to a degree in Engineering or Engineering Technology in a curriculum which has been accredited by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (or comparable accreditation in Canada and Mexico). Applicant must have at least a 2.0 GPA. Link: https://www.aremafoundation.org/AREMA_DONOR/Foundation/Educational_Foundation_Scholarships.aspx

SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION – FULL TUITION SCHOLARSHIP

A Full Tuition Scholarship for a woman in science, technology, engineering, or math. Funded by Cards Against Humanity. Applications close December 13th, 2022 at 11:59PM CST.

After you submit your video, you’ll receive an email that asks you to confirm your submission. This is a required step of the application process. Unconfirmed videos will not be reviewed.

Science Ambassador Scholarship – Sponsor: Cards Against Humanity – Amount: Full-tuition – Closing Date: December 13, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to women seeking an undergraduate degree in science, engineering, or math. Applicant must be a graduating high school senior or current undergraduate student. There is no citizenship requirement, but student must be or planning to attend a college in the U.S. Applicant must submit a three minute video explaining a topic in science they are passionate about.

Link: https://www.scienceambassadorscholarship.org/

Women in Sports Scholarship – Amount: $1,275 – APPLICATION DEADLINE: December 1, 2022 – Education Level: Undergraduate – Gender: Woman – Major/Career Field: Sports-related career

Although the number of women in sports has grown exponentially over the last several years, there is still a lot of work to be done to close the gender gap in the industry. With all of the career options available in the realm of sports, The Women in Sports Scholarship will help encourage women to pursue their passions in the sports industry.

Undergraduate female students are eligible to apply if they are pursuing a career involving sports.

To apply, write about your career choice and why you are passionate about it. Explain how you will work to empower women in your career field. Link: https://bold.org/scholarships/women-in-sports-scholarship/

When we discovered her, she was another very talented person!

She was thought to be a normal 12-year-old, with dreams and hope that her future will bring her. As she moves to capture the moments one can also see that she is not average, committed to family, friends, baseball and living a live many would envy.

Being a star baseball player, she captured the attention of our local Professional Team, winning a five year scholarship. She was nominated and named by her city as A Leader of Future. Entered a Mathematics Competition and became the winner of the Grand Prize.

INITATIVE AND FOLLOW THROUGH COUNT!

A DIRECT WRITTEN REQUEST MAY BE YOUR ANSWER, BY LETTING OTHERS WHO CAN HELP YOU ALONG YOUR PATH TO SUCCESS…

Opening November 2022

WELLROOT FAMILY SERVICES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Awards ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 will be granted for the 2022-2023 academic year. | Deadline: December 12, 2022 | Up to fifty-eight (58) awards.

The Wellroot Family Services Scholarship Program (formerly United Methodist Children’s Home) recognizes students for their community service, academic performance, and demonstrated leadership and participation in school. Awards ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 will be granted for the 2021-2022 academic year.

To apply, students must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate or graduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2023-2024 academic year. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent). In addition to the above criteria, some of the funds within this program give preference to those who are, or have been, associated with or received assistance services from the Wellroot Family Services (formerly UMCH).

Link: https://wellroot.org/scholarships/

Applications for 2022-2023 NSTA Awards will be open November 1, 2022.

Angela Award – Sponsor: National Science Teachers Association – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 21, 2021 – Description: Award is open to female students in grades 5-8 who are residents of the United States, US Territories, or Canada. Applicant must have a strong passion for STEM. Link: https://www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program#angela

Niche $50,000 “No Essay” Scholarship – DEADLINE: December 14, 2022 – Cover the cost of college without writing a single essay! Niche is giving one student $50,000 to help pay for tuition, housing, books, and other educational expenses. Apply below for your chance to win so you can focus on what really matters instead of worrying about finances. Good luck! Link: https://www.niche.com/colleges/scholarships/50k-no-essay-scholarship/

New applications for programs opened after October 17, 2022 must be accessed on the new system. 32 pages.

Scholarship Programs – Welcome to the UNCF scholarships, programs, internships and fellowships website. UNCF manages various scholarship programs and each program has its own eligibility criteria, open/close dates and required documentation. To apply for a UNCF scholarship, you must apply through the on-line application process. As many of the UNCF scholarships require that the scholarship recipient apply for Federal Student Aid, it is recommended that applicants complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Get in-depth information on federal student aid programs and applying for financial aid at FAFSA® Application | Federal Student Aid.

Also, don’t forget to regularly check the Learn More section of this homepage for latest Internships, Fellowships and Career Path programs. You can apply for as many scholarships for which you are eligible. Click the FAQ link in the footer for further information. Feel free to contact us at (202) 810-0258 for more information on UNCF Scholarships and Program opportunities. Link: https://scholarships.uncf.org/

The deadline for application submission to this scholarship is June 15, 2023.

The Community Service Scholarship from Morris Bart, LLC awards one deserving student who is committed to community service with a $2,500 scholarship towards the college or university or graduate school of their choice. Community service is one of the pillars of building a strong community, which is why we are looking to reward one committed student for their dedication to helping people in their community.

If this sounds like you, we invite you to submit your application on or before June 15, 2023.

Applicants should have a record of volunteerism, community service, and or fundraising in their local community. Link: https://www.morrisbart.com/about/scholarships/community-service-scholarship/

SEED INTERNSHIPS invests in the vibrant future of the Puget Sound by identifying exceptional college students and recent grads from underrepresented backgrounds, and matching them with top, local employers.

The Seed application for summer 2023 is open! Paid internships and professional development for college students with Puget Sound roots. Apply by December 18, 2022. Link: https://www.seedinternships.org/apply/

SPECIAL REPORT: Music Scholarships

Human have been engaged with music from prehistoric times. From tribal songs to medieval church pieces, classical operas and contemporary pop-rock, people have greatly benefited from the various melodies, rhythms and harmonies surrounding them.

If you are passionate about music, either in its historical and theoretical dimensions or in its practical ones, these scholarships give you the chance to extend your knowledge and improve your skills.

As contemporary scientists argue, training in music is also crucial for developing your intelligence and interpersonal skills and will thus greatly benefit your social well-being and success.

Augustana College Rissing Scholarship – Award: $4,000 – Deadline: See Details – Augustana College Rissing Scholarship is available to students of any major and they are considered for many of the awards depending on their talents and educational achievements. While some awards require auditions or an additional application process. Link: https://www.augustana.edu/admissions/scholarships

Aerosmith Scholarship – Berklee College of Music’s has funds which are helped and organized by celebrity donors, with the aim to assist talented students who do not have enough financial assets to cover the higher educational costs, which are quite high.

These financial assistance is awarded both as part of the Berklee World Tour during audition and interview, and the Spring Awards for continuing students, meaning that it is there to help students achieving their dream of a life in music.

Berklee is proud to be supported by these donors, as they improve the field of music and encourage young people to get involved in this amazing industry. Link: https://www.berklee.edu/scholarships/berklee-merit-based-scholarships

ASCAP Foundation Scholarships – The ASCAP Foundation Scholarships are intended for composers and songwriters. Students must be nominated by a teacher or professor. There are several awards available in different amounts and with different requirements. Link: https://www.ascapfoundation.org/programs/scholarships.aspx

BMI Foundation – A nonprofit founded in 1985, we support the creation, performance, and study of music through awards, scholarships, grants, and commissions. Link: https://bmifoundation.org/

Becoming a Star in the Performing Arts – When students apply for these scholarships, they will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the performing arts. While the path toward a performing arts career may be challenging, students are encouraged to pursue their dreams. These scholarships can help to make a college education more accessible. YOU MAY BE SURPRIZED…

SPECIAL REPORT: IVY LEAGUE SCHOOL

The term Ivy League is typically used beyond the sports context to refer to the eight schools as a group of elite colleges with connotations of academic excellence, selectivity in admissions, and social elitism. Its members are Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University.

Are there other ways to get considered by these schools? Please share and re-post!

High school students: Apply to the National College Match for full four-year scholarships to some of the nation’s best colleges and universities. Find out if you are eligible and apply for free. Link: https://bit.ly/3PsOXgh

REFER A STUDENT – Refer high school juniors who would be strong candidates so we can reach out to them with more information. Link: https://apply.questbridge.org/register/refer-a-student

COLLEGE PREP SCHOLAR PROFILE – Learn more about The College Prep Scholars, who were selected based on their academic achievement, financial circumstances, and other factors. Link: https://www.questbridge.org/high-school-students/college-prep-scholars/profile

JOIN A WEBINAR – Watch live and on-demand webinars that will help you become a stronger applicant. Link: https://www.questbridge.org/virtual-events

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation offers The YOUNG SCHOLARS PROGRAM for high achieving Middle Students with awards expected to be $55,000 – The COOKE COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM is an undergraduate scholarship program available to high-achieving high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend and graduate from the nation’s best four-year colleges and universities. The COOKE UNDERGRADUATE TRANSFER SCHOLARSHIP is a highly selective scholarship for the nation’s top community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees at four-year colleges or universities. Each Cooke Scholar has access to generous financial support for two to three years, college planning support, ongoing advising, and the opportunity to connect with the thriving community of fellow Scholars. Link: https://www.jkcf.org/our-scholarships/

SECRET: Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade!

Through RaiseMe, eligible high school students can earn scholarships for good grades and a good GPA, community involvement and leadership roles. Students with a minimum GPA can start earning scholarships as early as their freshman year of high school. These scholarships represent the minimum scholarship amount promised from the college or university. To learn more, begin now by creating your RaiseMe profile. Link: https://www.raise.me/