2023-2024 Funding Applications for Individual Artists Available – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting Tacoma Artists Initiative Program (TAIP) funding applications from eligible Tacoma artists, working in all artistic disciplines including but not limited to literary, performing, digital, new media, film, visual, and interdisciplinary arts. TAIP funding supports artists in creating new work and growing their skills. Fundees must share their art or artistic practice with the residents of Tacoma through a free public component. Artists selected for funding will each receive $4,000 to support their work and will have until December 31, 2024 to complete their project. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 PM on January 23, 2023.

“TAIP is such an exciting program that focuses on supporting our individual artists,” said Tacoma Arts Commission Chair Benjamin Maestas III. “This support helps artists continue creating, innovating, and engaging with our community which keeps Tacoma thriving.”

Eligibility extends to individual artists who are residents of Tacoma, are practicing artists dedicated to producing artwork on a regular basis, and are at least 18 years of age. Artists who have received TAIP funding in 2021 – 2022 are not eligible to apply. Other eligibility requirements apply. See guidelines for complete terms.

In alignment with Tacoma City Council Resolution 40622, the Tacoma Arts Commission is committed to investing in communities most impacted by racial, social, and economic inequity. All applications will be reviewed, and funding decisions made, using the evaluation criteria listed in the funding guidelines. An applicant’s proposed project does not need to meet any of the funding priorities listed below to be considered for funding. But, as part of the funding allocation process, the panel will prioritize funding for projects and/or public components that meet one or more of the following:

Projects and/or public components that primarily give voice to one or more of the following: Racial justice and/or social justice Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) / African, Latinx, Arab, Asian, Native-American (ALAANA) communities Economically or socio-economically marginalized communities LGBTQIA+ communities People with disabilities

Projects and/or public components that strive to provide fair compensation to the artist and/or project collaborators that is appropriate based on the project and available budget. Fair compensation can include the payment of agreed upon fees, in-kind compensation, and/or fair value exchange for services.

Projects and/or public components that will address emergent community needs

Funding for TAIP is determined through a competitive application process. The number of artists funded will be based on the availability of funds and review of each application as measured against the evaluation criteria detailed in the guidelines.

More details, including all eligibility requirements and instructions on how to apply, are available at cityoftacoma.org/artsopps. Application guidelines are also available by calling (253) 591-5191 or emailing nstrom-avila@cityoftacoma.org.

Applicants are encouraged to attend a free workshop, which explains and addresses questions about the application and funding process. The workshop will be held virtually on December 14, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 PM at https://bit.ly/3Dc4zkM. This workshop will be recorded and posted at cityoftacoma.org/artsopps.