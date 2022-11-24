Wine & Song Benefit 2022: Adriana Sings Songs of Brazil – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Always a festive evening, this year’s Wine & Song features Adriana Giordano singing Songs of Brazil with Eric Verlinde at the piano (together they are in the band EntreMundos Quarteto).

Tickets are $30, all ages are welcome. Order your tickets for Songs of Brazil at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-song-benefit-songs-of-brazil-tickets-433817849867?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or make arrangements at prryker@gmail.com

Join us at the Connelly Law Offices 2301 N 30th St., Old Town Tacoma. Adriana Giordano and Eric Verlinde perform songs of Brazil, followed by wines poured by Ginkgo Forest Winery Tacoma Tasting Room, finger foods provided by Metropolitan Market and others, and great community!

The proceeds from this annual event benefit the Classical Tuesdays in Old Town series of free musical events held in Old Town Tacoma, now in our 18th season.

Join Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma Tuesday Dec 13 at 7:00 for Wine & Song: Songs of Brazil

Tuesday December 13th at 7:00pm

at Connelly Law Offices, Old Town Tacoma

Tickets are $30, all ages welcome

Masks are optional but recommended

More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/

The video of November’s Tacoma Composers, held in Slavonian Hall, is now available for viewing at YouTube.com/classicaltuesdays