Start December with Honors, Awards & Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

We do things differently – The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to fund school and post high school activities. We identify opportunities, funds, alerting people to existing options, build contacts, answer questions, complete forms and nominations for prizes and awards,

offering a reminder to some and a look ahead for others.

It’s FREE – We are trying to spread the word about Scholarships, Honors, and Awards.

We are deeply indebted to the individuals and organizations which have helped us to reach an audience which has become worldwide. Please share this information with others.

As an OPEN PLATFORM, we invite and encourage others to share their support, offers or information. We do not require registration and do not collect personally identifiable information.

Our universe continues to expand with more and more contacts daily. Whether it be in this state, the United States or elsewhere in the world.

Here’s what you need to know – We have been in this arena for several decades and have helped many people along the way, making a friend or directing agency committees, smart individuals and schools.

We work with participants from Preschool age and to Adulthood, our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience.

Available Electronically: We operate virtually and in print – www.educatingouryouth.org. The Suburban Times – https://thesubtimes.com – may also publish – Search: Perry L. Newell and/or Funding College Project. Some of the annual awards are found here.

Dell Scholars Program – Sponsor: Michael and Susan Dell Foundation – Amount: $20,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who have participated in an approved college readiness program (such as AVID, GEAR UP, Upward Bound – see full list on website) in grades 11 and 12. Applicant must have earned a minimum GPA of 2.4 and demonstrate financial need.

IT TAKES MORE THAN FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO REACH COLLEGE GRADUATION.

That’s why the Dell Scholars program was designed to provide a support system for the challenges many students face while pursuing a degree. Even so, we recognize that college costs can be a significant burden for many students and their families. Nationally, 500 Dell Scholars are selected each year to receive a scholarship plus lots of non-monetary supports. Link: https://www.dellscholars.org/scholarship/

THE BERTHA DAVIS SCHOLARSHIP – THE BLACK WOMEN’S CAUCUS OF WASHINGTON STATE, Tacoma Chapter will award The Bertha Davis Scholarship to African American Students from selected high schools in the Pierce County, WA. Area. The scholarships will be in the amount of five hundred dollars ($500). The applicant may apply annually while enrolled in an institution of higher learning for no more than four (4) years as long as the eligibility criteria are maintained. (Deadline Date: May 31, 2023)

Link: https://www.blackwomencaucus.com/bwc-scholarship

NOT TO SPEAK IS TO SPEAK! NOT TO ACT IS TO ACT!

STATE CONTACTS – Contact the department of education, the higher education agency, special education agency and adult education agency in your state. Link: https://www2.ed.gov/about/contacts/state/index.html

The deadline is December 31, 2022. “Would you rather be smart, funny or rich? Why?”

APPLY FOR THE UNIGO $10K SCHOLARSHIP – Being funny can get you far in life – it makes people like you and may open up a lot of doors. Smart people are generally always in demand, and they can usually command high salaries. Rich people are more likely to be able to focus only doing things they enjoy.

It’s important to be happy with who you are, regardless of your wealth or intelligence level.

So tell us, would you rather be smart, funny or rich…and why?

Our Unigo $10K Scholarship could help increase your education with $10,000 to use towards school.

Applicants must: This award is for U.S. students.| Must be a legal U.S. resident.| Must reside in the 50 United States or the District of Columbia.| Must be 14 years of age or older to apply.

Link: https://www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/unigo-10k-scholarship

NYC INJURY ATTORNEYS P.C. – $500 ESSAY SCHOLARSHIP – 2022 – NYC personal injury attorneys are known for getting the best settlement for their personal injury clients. We want to help the future generation of New York City personal injury lawyers fund their education by offering an annual $500 scholarship. The Scholarship will be based on an essay competition focused on personal injury law.

QUALIFICATIONS: Must be an undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in a U.S. college — program, interested in or seeking a law degree. Essay must contain your name, address, phone number, current major and college. Email your essay to nycinjuryscholarship@gmail.com. Must be a pdf. Deadline is December 31, 2022. Link: https://nyc-injury-attorneys.com/scholarship

Boom & Bucket’s Student Scholarship Program – Boom & Bucket is offering a scholarship of $1,000 to be awarded each year to a student pursuing a heavy machinery themed program. This scholarship is available to both currently enrolled students and future students who are planning to attend a program within the next 12 months. The program can be at a college or a trade school anywhere in the United States or Canada.

To apply, students must write a 500+ word essay or record a 2-minute video explaining who you are and what makes you excited about the heavy equipment space. Please submit your application by 12:00PM central time on June 15th of each calendar year. Winners will be chosen by July 15th. The winning scholarship will be paid directly to the school as a tuition payment. Link: https://www.boomandbucket.com/blog/scholarship

A Look ahead for some and a reminder to others!

Submissions will close on December 4, 2022.

Military Child of the Year Award – Sponsor: Operation Homefront – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2022 – Description: Award is open to young people ages 13 to 18 who are children of someone who

is/was in the military. Link: https://operationhomefront.org/military-child-of-the-year/

Application Deadline December 1, 2022.

Hagan Scholarships – Sponsor: Hagan Scholarship Foundation – Amount: Up to $6,000 each semester – Closing Date: December 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors with at least a 3.5 GPA and from a rural area (a county with less than 50,000 people). Applicant must live in an eligible state (see website for details – Middle America) and demonstrate financial need.

Link: https://haganscholarships.org/

The deadline for submissions is December 1, 2022.

Future Lawyer Scholarship – Sponsor: The Reeves Law Group – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: December 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal U.S. residents who are either a current law student at an accredited U.S. law school or an undergraduate student in their senior year who has applied or will apply to law school. Link: https://www.robertreeveslaw.com/scholarship/

Submission deadline is December 1, 2022 11:59 PM ET.

Digital Marketing Scholarship – Sponsor: 10x Digital – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: December 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current undergraduate students who are majoring in (or plan to major) in a field related to digital marketing. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to digital marketing. Link: https://www.10xdigitalinc.com/digital-marketing-scholarship/

STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – APhA Foundation Student Scholarship Programs – Sponsor: The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation – Amount: Up to $1,750 – Closing Date: December 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to Pharmacy students who have completed at least one academic year in the professional sequence of courses with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.75 in professional coursework during pharmacy school. Applicant must also be an active member in the APhA Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP). Link: http://www.aphafoundation.org/student-scholarship-program

December 1st deadline…

FRA’s Americanism Essay Contest – Students are invited to submit a 350-word essay through an FRA member or local FRA branch before the December 1st deadline. Local winners are forwarded for competition at the regional level and regional winners compete for national prizes.

Americanism Essay Contest For Grades 7–12 – FRA sponsors an annual essay contest to promote the spirit of Americanism and patriotism among our country’s youth. FRA’s Americanism Essay Contest is open to all students, grades 7 through 12, including those who are home schooled. The grand national winner receives $1,500. Other winners receive $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place, and $500 for third place. Prizes may be awarded to students winning at local and regional levels of competition. Link: https://www.fra.org/fra/Web/Events_and_Programs/7_12th_Grade_Essay_Contest/Web/Content/Essay_Contest.aspx

Earn scholarship dollars starting as early as 9th grade to attend college.

RAISE.ME SCHOLARSHIPS – Many colleges and universities have partnered with RaiseMe to create new opportunities for students to earn scholarship dollars starting as early as 9th grade to attend college. When students add achievements to their RaiseMe portfolio, they become eligible to earn scholarships to help fund their education. Students enrolled in community colleges can also earn scholarships for achievements and activities during their community college enrollment.

Add Your Achievements, your course grades, clubs, sports, volunteer activities, and more to your portfolio. There is no cost to students to participate in RaiseMe. Link: https://www.raise.me/

The deadline for the application is by May 31, 2023.

Application deadline: January 31, 2023

A SCHOLARSHIP FOR UNION FAMILIES – UNION PLUS SCHOLARSHIPS help union families with the cost of college. The Union Plus Scholarship Program has awarded more than $5 million to students of working families who want to begin or continue their post-secondary education. More than 3,400 families have benefited from our commitment to higher education. Link: https://www.unionplus.org/benefits/education/union-plus-scholarships

Students and families can get help completing financial aid applications for free! Check out resources and workshops available at: Link: https://graduatetacoma.org/freeaid/

Open to minors who have a physical or psychological disability and been accepted for membership by select guide dog federations or groups.

Canines for Disabled Kids Scholarship – Supporting the creation of child-canine service teams to promote independence and social awareness.

Scholarship Recipient Requirements

· Child must be under the age of 18 years old at the time of placement with their service dog

· Child must have a physical disability, psychological disability or be in the Autism Spectrum

· Child must be accepted by an Assistance Dog International member or an International Guide Dog Federation member or other qualified training program prior to applying for scholarship – must show proof of acceptance by providing a copy of the acceptance letter

· Applicants must complete a CDK application for scholarship funds – this document is available by request to the CDK office or online – Multiple awards worth up to $5,000 – Deadline: Semiannual.

Link: https://caninesforkids.org/change-a-life/scholarship/

Students with autism who will be attending a postsecondary institution for the school year immediately following the scholarship deadline.

Making A Difference For Autism Scholarship – Funding: $5000 – Deadline: April 24, 2023 – KFM Making A Difference is an organization focused on spreading disability awareness and giving scholarships like KFM Making A Difference For Autism Scholarship for students with autism to pursue a post-secondary education.

Link: https://worldscholarshipvault.com/kfm-making-a-difference-for-autism-scholarship/

Students whose lives have been impacted by cancer or have a parent, sibling, or relative who are currently fighting with cancer.

Mesothelioma.com Scholarship – Award $4,000 – Deadline: March 31, 2023 – The Mesothelioma.com Scholarship awards $4,000 annually to one student whose life has been impacted by cancer. Mesothelioma.com offers this scholarship to provide financial assistance to students in their pursuit of higher education. If you or a close loved one have battled a form of cancer, we want to hear your story.

Link: https://www.mesothelioma.com/scholarship/

THE COLLEGE SCORECARD – The U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard has the most reliable data on college costs, graduation, and post-college earnings. Find the Right Fit. Search and compare colleges. Link: https://collegescorecard.ed.gov/

LISTING MORE THAN 8,000 SCHOLARSHIPS, FELLOWSHIPS, GRANTS, AND OTHER

FINANCIAL AID AWARD OPPORTUNITIES.

CareerOneStop – A U.S. Department of Labor sponsors CareerOneStop, which provides a list of nationally available searches, more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and financial aid award opportunities.

In addition to resources about career exploration, training, and jobs. Learn More:

Link: https://www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

We found 8,728 awards.

Scholarship America highlights all scholarships currently open and how students can pay for as much school through scholarships as possible. When it comes to accessing appropriate scholarships for your specific degree, Scholarship America is a very formidable source. Link: https://scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships/

The 2023 Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship application will be open October 6, 2022 – January 12, 2023.

The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is OPEN! The award is designed to help reduce financial barriers for talented community college students applying to the nation’s top colleges and universities and awards up to $55,000 per year for up to three years to complete their bachelor’s degrees. The application is available exclusively via the Common App’s online platform, which provides a familiar and streamlined experience for students. Here are three ways to share this incredible opportunity with students:

Link: https://www.jkcf.org/our-scholarships/undergraduate-transfer-scholarship/#:

Link: Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship overview with Phi Theta Kappa! (webinar) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLhP_2d7-bA

The 2023 College Scholarship Program application will be open August 25, 2022 – November 17, 2022.

The Cooke College Scholarship Program is an undergraduate scholarship program available to high-achieving high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend and graduate from the nation’s best four-year colleges and universities. Link: https://www.jkcf.org/our-scholarships/college-scholarship-program/faqs/

Application Period: February 9, 2023 – May 11, 2023.

The Cooke Young Scholars Program is a selective five-year, pre-college scholarship for high-performing 7th grade students with financial need. It provides comprehensive academic and college advising, as well as financial support for school, Cooke-sponsored summer programs, internships, and other learning enrichment opportunities. Link: https://www.jkcf.org/our-scholarships/young-scholars-program/

The Jack Kent Cook Foundation is no ordinary organization and awards up to $55,000 per year…

WELCOME TO QUESTBRIDGE – QuestBridge is a powerful platform bridging the nation’s brightest, under-served youth and leading institutions of higher education and further opportunities. We are an aggregator of excellence. QuestBridge provides a single, internet-based meeting point which links exceptional students with colleges, scholarship providers, enrichment programs, employers, and organizations seeking students who have excelled despite obstacles. By facilitating these exchanges, QuestBridge aims to increase the percentage of talented low-income students attending the nation’s best universities and the ranks of national leadership itself.

The QuestBridge National College Match is due Early August – Late September. Start an application.

Link: http://www.questbridge.org/

QuestBridge – College Prep Scholarships – Full 4 Year Scholarship

The QuestBridge College Prep Scholarship gives outstanding low-income high school juniors an early advantage in college admissions. College Prep Scholars are uniquely prepared to gain admission and full scholarships to top-tier colleges through QuestBridge. The majority of College Prep Scholars are selected as Finalists for the QuestBridge National College Match program.

The College Prep Scholars Program application will open in early February. The deadline will be in March. Join our mailing list to be notified when the application opens >>…

Link: https://apply.questbridge.org/register/refer-a-student

Applying to college can seem daunting, and the prospect of paying for it can seem even more overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be. The College Prep Scholars Program equips high-achieving high school juniors from low-income backgrounds with the knowledge, confidence, and resources to apply to top colleges.

Why apply as a junior? Being a College Prep Scholar is a notable distinction that shows our 42 college partners that you are a competitive candidate for admission. In addition, your application will automatically carry over for the National College Match when you’re a senior, giving you a head start on applying for a full four-year scholarship to our college partners. College Prep Scholars are historically five times more likely than other applicants to receive full four-year scholarships through the National College Match. QuestBridge | College Prep Scholars Program. Link: https://apply.questbridge.org/register/refer-a-student

Completed application and video must be uploaded to the National Space Club and Foundation website by November 15, 2022 at 11:59:59 PM EST. Provided to a high school senior, undergraduate or graduate student with definite plans to pursue a career in the Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) fields.

National Space Club and Foundation Keynote Scholars Program – Sponsor: National Space Club – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: November 15, 2022. Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors, college undergraduate students, and graduate students with plans to pursue a career in the science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) fields. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen.

Link: https://www.spaceclub.org/scholarship/index.html

If you have been paying attention – you know that Congress has approved Billions of dollars to maintain and improve transportation infrastructure. Intellectual Property Theft is common in most arenas where these kind of funds are involved. Try our attorney if that is a problem.

Link: https://plnew.wearelegalshield.com/

Submission Deadline: December 2, 2022 – Prize: Up to $500 – Eligibility: Students in elementary, middle, or high school. Students in post-secondary, college, or graduate programs are eligible.

Student Video Contest – Sponsor: American Road & Transportation Builders Association – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: December 2, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to students in elementary school through graduate school. Contestant must submit a video on transportation infrastructure.

Link: https://artbatdf.org/scholarships-awards/student-video-contest/

Scholarships make your study easier – Thousands of potential scholarships worldwide are found here. Students are supported to find scholarship as the easiest way ever.

Free Searching – Anyone can search for scholarships on the site without any cost or personal information required. By offering online scholarship searching, we make finding scholarships much easier.

Worldwide Scholarships – Our goal is to give the best scholarships to students anywhere in the world. We are ready to offer international scholarships for students desiring to study abroad.

All-learner Support – Our site doesn’t serve a specific object; we target all learners and people who want to improve knowledge with scholarships. Whether you are a young student or an elder, we gladly empower.

Listscholarship – With thousands of different scholarships, big support programs, Listscholarship helps thousands of talented learners easily achieve the best scholarships to consolidate the youth’s bright career path in the future. Link: https://www.listscholarship.com/

The 2023 scholarship is now OPEN! The application period is October 18 – December 16, 2022.

To support students throughout their academic journeys, Equitable will provide 100 $5,000 annual scholarships that will be renewed to award recipients each academic year for four years, for a total of $20,000 per recipient. The company will also award 100 one-time $2,500 scholarships that can help students to underwrite immediate costs associated with higher education such as tuition, books or room and board.

The high school of every recipient, regardless of the scholarship amount, will receive a $500 grant.

To make an even bigger impact directly to educators, we ask each recipient to identify a public school* teacher who made a significant difference in his or her academic journey. To express our gratitude, Equitable will provide a $500 DonorsChoose gift card to each educator.

Equitable Excellence Scholarships – Sponsor: Equitable – Amount: Up to $25,000 – Closing Date: December 16, 2022 or until 10,000 applications are received – Description: Applicant must be a current high school senior who plans to enroll full-time at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university in the United States for the entire 2022-2023 academic year. Applicant must demonstrate ambition and self-drive as evidenced by outstanding achievement in school, community or work-related activities. APPLY EARLY – only the first 10,000 applications will be considered. Link: https://equitable.com/foundation/equitable-excellence-scholarship

EARN EASY SCHOLARSHIPS THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE – Are you between the ages of 13 and 25 years old and live in the U.S. (or are a U.S. citizen, but living abroad), interested in volunteering, and looking for scholarship opportunities? Then you’re in the right spot.

Enter for the opportunity to win by doing community service. No essays, no GPA requirements, no recommendations, no applications…and you can enter multiple scholarships. Official rules apply.

DoSomething.org has awarded $800,000 in scholarships over the past 5 years to over 350 winners. And don’t worry, if you haven’t chosen a college or university yet, we’ll hold on to your money and there isn’t really a time limit on that. Link: https://www.dosomething.org/us/about/easy-scholarships

The Peck Law Group will accept original articles from January 01, 2022 through December 29, 2022 (11:59 p.m. PST). The winner will be announced January 29, 2023 and will receive a $1000 scholarship.

Elder Abuse and Neglect Infographic Scholarship – Sponsor: Peck Law Group – Amount: $1000 – Closing Date: December 29, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who have been accepted to a college and well as students enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program in the United States. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to elder abuse and neglect. Link: https://premierlegal.org/elder-abuse-neglect-infographic-scholarship/

The Higher Education program or scholarship program is to provide supplemental financial assistance to enrolled members of the Pawnee Tribe that are pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited institution of higher learning. Applicants must satisfy all Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs requirements as specified in the application packet in order to determine eligibility.

Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma Higher Education Program – Sponsor: Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: November 29, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to members of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma who are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education for the Spring term. Link: https://pawneenation.org/scholarship-opportunities/

The Bureau of Indian Affairs’ mission is to enhance the quality of life, to promote economic opportunity, and to carry out the responsibility to protect and improve the trust assets of American Indians, Indian tribes and Alaska Natives.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has been both a witness to and a principal player in the relationship between the Federal Government and Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages. The BIA has changed dramatically over the past 185 years, evolving as Federal policies designed to subjugate and assimilate American Indians and Alaska Natives have changed to policies that promote Indian self-determination. Link: https://www.bia.gov/bia

WHAT IS THE FUNDING COLLEGE PROJECT – Success is measured a number of ways; we often see it in the eyes first and then followed by expressions of status…

We began simple enough with a thought to give some the opportunity to explore or receive awards and scholarships to pursue goals which may have been beyond their reach a short time ago.

As a continuation of work begun in the middle 60s in the Tacoma Child Tutoring Program. We have attempted to show others how to capture the imaginations of those in communities, schools and active in vocational and post high school activities.

Our success has reached individuals in 43 countries, most US States, locally we are very pleased to have reached school and program administrators, adding to their available resources.

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards. We are assessed through a number of portals (10 controlled by us) and allow and encourage others to use our open platform to promote their offerings. We post online first.

Learn More: www.educatingouryouth.org

Perry L. Newell, Founder – callnow@lawyer.com

How to use Scholarship Guides – Plan ahead. Look ahead about three months for deadlines and update/confirm deadlines to ensure you apply in time. If a deadline or other important information is not posted, contact the organization and ask for missing information: Hi. My name is _______ and I’m calling about the _____________ scholarship. I’m interested in applying and would like more information. I would like to know more information about: The deadline for submitting my application: _______________________ Thank you very much for your help. I look forward to submitting my application. Save everything. Complete application requirements and save all of your written work on your computer. Revise. Revise. Revise! Review your essays, statements, and all written work before submitting. Always ask someone to read your application one more time before the final submission.