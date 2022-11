Submitted by Daffodil Valley Volkssport Assn, Puyallup.

Come discover what Volkssport walking is about and walk off some of your Thanksgiving dinner with us Friday, November 25, 2022 at 10am on the Sumner Link Trail. Start point is the REI Sumner Warehouse at 1700 45th St E, Sumner near the Salmon Creek Viewpoint. Flat, paved trail suitable for walkers of all levels.