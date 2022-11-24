MultiCare awards $600,000 to local organizations in 2022 – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System’s Community Partnership Fund has awarded $600,000 to 99 organizations in Western Washington focused on addressing housing and homelessness, food insecurity, health care and children’s needs.

The fund supports organizations in Pierce, King, Thurston and Kitsap counties providing care, services and resources that strengthen the overall health and well-being of communities. Organizations include Emergency Food Network, Habitat for Humanity, Ashley House, Somali Health Board and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Our mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future extends well beyond the walls of MultiCare hospitals and clinics,” said Lois Bernstein, chief community executive for MultiCare. “It connects us with organizations whose missions improve the lives of those in our community.”

MultiCare’s Community Partnership Fund has given millions of dollars since its inception to hundreds of groups across the state. To learn more about the Community Partnership Fund and see a list of this year’s recipients, visit multicare.org/communitypartnership.

About MultiCare

MultiCare is a not-for-profit health care organization with more than 20,000 team members, including employees, providers and volunteers. MultiCare has been caring for our community for well over a century, since the founding of Tacoma’s first hospital, and today is the largest community-based, locally governed health system in the state of Washington.

MultiCare’s comprehensive system of health includes numerous primary care, urgent care and specialty services — including MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care, Pulse Heart Institute and MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, the largest multispecialty clinic in the Inland Northwest region.

MultiCare’s network of care includes 11 hospitals: