Celebrate the 7th Annual Holiday Haul Crawl in Downtown Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Downtown Tacoma Partnership announcement.

Dash downtown for the 12 Days of Haul Crawl to enjoy festive giveaways, shopping and dining specials, fun events for all ages, and much more merriment each day from November 29th – December 10th.

The Holiday Haul Crawl was created in 2015 to encourage shoppers to buy their holiday gifts locally from downtown retailers during the most wonderful time of year. Today, the Holiday Haul Crawl is a favorite tradition along locals and businesses alike. With more than 130 shops, restaurants and other businesses located in Downtown Tacoma, you will be sure to find the perfect gifts for the special people in your life while making holiday memories to last a lifetime.

Join us downtown for two very special in-person shopping days! On Saturday, December 3rd free horse-drawn carriage rides, free Santa photos will be available at Full Moon Flea Market and 7 Seas Brewing Co., various shopping specials and gifts with purchase, holiday performances, activities and more will be taking place in downtown’s Theater District & Antique Row neighborhoods.

Head back downtown the following weekend on Saturday, December 10th to the bottom of UW Tacoma’s staircase for the Downtown Tacoma Partnership’s free snowglobe photo booth, great shopping specials up and down the ave, festive sips, celebrations and more!

Other exciting events during the 12 Days of Haul Crawl include a free holiday photo-op in The Pantages Theater’s beautiful Winter Wonderland lobby complete with a professional photographer, refreshments and music, festive workshops and markets, a Tacoma Opera pop-up holiday performance and Carol-Oke Holiday Karaoke contest at Court House Square, ugly sweater parties and Haul Crawl celebrations, free and family-friendly holiday crafts and treats with the Tacoma Public Library, and much more!

Dash through Downtown Tacoma for a magical and memorable holiday season at the 7th Annual Holiday Haul Crawl! See our full list of events at www.downtowntacomapartnership.com/haulcrawl.